Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce sales of $309.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.16 million to $311.51 million. Verisign posted sales of $306.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Verisign stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.07. The stock had a trading volume of 720,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,125. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.29. Verisign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

