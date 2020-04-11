Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $206.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. Also, the renewal of the .com contract and price hikes for the .com and .net domain names bode well for the near term. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is also a concern.”

Get Verisign alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.07. 720,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average of $192.29.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisign will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisign by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.