Vertcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $752,030.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $752,030.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003262 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.02305603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.03375811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00616872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00782829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00076448 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00527415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,271,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, QBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

