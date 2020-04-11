VIBE Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $18,623.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.02704451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.