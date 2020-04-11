VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.19 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $7,372.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

