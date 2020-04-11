VINchain Price Tops $0.0028 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $159,871.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.02701446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201949 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

