Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $84.63. 57,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,104. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

