VITE (VITE) Hits Market Cap of $4.61 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, VITE has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $3.19 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, DEx.top and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VITE Profile

VITE’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 999,448,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,877,870 tokens. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

VITE Token Trading

VITE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

