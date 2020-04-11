Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

VOD stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.22. 4,325,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,303. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

