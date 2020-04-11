vSlice Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One vSlice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $25,065.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

