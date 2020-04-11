W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Lowered to Underperform at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $278.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $313.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.11.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $279.87 on Tuesday. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.37 and a 200-day moving average of $304.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in W W Grainger by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in W W Grainger by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 966.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.