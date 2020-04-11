Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.91.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.