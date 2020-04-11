Wedbush Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $22.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinterest to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.96.

PINS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,319,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,795,573. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,509,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,819,000 after buying an additional 2,659,018 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,603,000 after buying an additional 2,785,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7,159.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after buying an additional 4,411,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

