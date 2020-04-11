Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $48.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of H opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 543.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,121,000 after purchasing an additional 557,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $46,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

