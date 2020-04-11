Wells Fargo & Co Trims Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price to $45.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. 1,680,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,123. The company has a market cap of $979.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,395 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 270,638 shares worth $21,698,030. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.