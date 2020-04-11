Wells Fargo & Co Trims Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $140.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.75.

FIS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,156. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth $4,089,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 45.5% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5,053.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

