WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WISeKey International an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

WKEY remained flat at $$4.57 on Friday. 8 shares of the company traded hands.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

