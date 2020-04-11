Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $36.83. 19,098,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,201,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

