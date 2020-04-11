Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $16.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $49.59. 11,659,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,069,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.