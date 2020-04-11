Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will post sales of $21.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.64 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $28.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $91.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.18 billion to $128.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.81 billion to $130.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 228,946 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 15,614,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,980,485. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

