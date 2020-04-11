Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.31 Million

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to post sales of $694.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.49 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $604.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 461,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,374. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.63.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

