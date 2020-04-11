Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 216,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,414. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

