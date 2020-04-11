ZMINE (ZMN) 1-Day Volume Hits $142.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $99,472.66 and $142.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004785 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066346 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00373465 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009341 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012285 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012575 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

