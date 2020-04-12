$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 203.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,558,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,450,478. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

