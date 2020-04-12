$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $22.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. 620,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.