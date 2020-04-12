$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $22.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. 620,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit