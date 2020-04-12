American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $25.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $512,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 670,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

