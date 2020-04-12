Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Brokerages expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $51.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.68 million and the highest is $58.10 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $40.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $195.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.20 million to $232.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $165.00 million, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 534,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $117.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

