Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Nomura reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $50.83. 2,544,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.