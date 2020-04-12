Analysts Anticipate Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post sales of $276.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.57 million. Pra Group posted sales of $245.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,953,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000.

PRAA stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 416,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

