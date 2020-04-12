Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Crown also posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 50.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. 1,576,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

