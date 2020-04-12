Analysts Expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post $80.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the lowest is $80.52 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $130.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $535.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.63 million to $597.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $621.27 million, with estimates ranging from $558.83 million to $683.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 658,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,043 shares of company stock worth $344,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 196.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 30.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Tilly’s by 543.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.