Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 4,644,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

