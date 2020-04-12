Analysts Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Target Price at GBX 1,011.90

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,002.11 ($13.18).

UU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Utilities Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 975 ($12.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, February 21st.

LON:UU traded up GBX 32.20 ($0.42) on Friday, hitting GBX 873.60 ($11.49). The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 908.37. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 743 ($9.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total value of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

