Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $578.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.60 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $549.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. 299,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 1,286 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and have sold 3,250 shares worth $164,439. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

