Brokerages Set 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Price Target at $164.18

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. 4,783,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,274. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.18. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

