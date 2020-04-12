CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

In other CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND news, Director Lloyd Wennlund purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

