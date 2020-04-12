Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

