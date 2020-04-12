Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

