Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

