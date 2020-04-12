Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $10.85 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

