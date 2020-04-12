Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cimpress from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 619,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,706. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. Cimpress’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.