CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report sales of $211.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $226.18 million. CONMED reported sales of $218.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $982.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.40 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $937.30 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. 651,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CONMED by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in CONMED by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CONMED by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.