Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Guggenheim currently has $149.00 target price on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

