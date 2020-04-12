Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report sales of $89.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.58 million to $89.89 million. Five9 posted sales of $74.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $380.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.66 million to $382.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $445.79 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $454.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at $25,805,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,184,132. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after buying an additional 811,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter.

FIVN traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,890. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -979.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

