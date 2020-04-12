Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $767.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 562.20 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

