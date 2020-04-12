Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.
In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of INDB traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 179,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
