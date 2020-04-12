Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDB traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 179,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

