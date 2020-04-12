JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

KGSPY stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

