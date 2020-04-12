Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

