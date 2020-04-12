Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $136.67 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

