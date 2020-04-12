Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director James E. Healey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 130,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 242,552 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 665,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 1,744,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.89. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

